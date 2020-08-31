Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA] Is Currently 0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: NEA] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.11 at the close of the session, up 0.21%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 526.20K shares, NEA reached a trading volume of 1058074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98.

How has NEA stock performed recently?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, NEA shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.29, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 14.03 for the last 200 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NEA]

94 institutional holders increased their position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund [NYSE:NEA] by around 8,650,143 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 6,431,347 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 53,051,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,133,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,645 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 697,098 shares during the same period.