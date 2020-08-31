Market cap of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] reaches 394.81M – now what?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] gained 2.76% or 0.04 points to close at $1.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3212928 shares. The company report on August 25, 2020 that Knight and TherapeuticsMD Announce Health Canada Approval of IMVEXXY®.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”) and TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) (“TherapeuticsMD”) announced today the approval of IMVEXXY® by Health Canada. In Canada, IMVEXXY is for the treatment of postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA). VVA is a prevalent, chronic, and progressive condition associated with menopause. Common symptoms of VVA include dryness, discomfort, and pain in the vaginal and vulvar areas1-4. IMVEXXY is an applicator-free, estradiol softgel vaginal capsule indicated for postmenopausal women who experience pain before, during or after sex. IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts) is marketed by TherapeuticsMD in the U.S. for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of VVA, due to menopause.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005037/en/.

It opened the trading session at $1.48, the shares rose to $1.58 and dropped to $1.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TXMD points out that the company has recorded -8.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, TXMD reached to a volume of 3212928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31.

Trading performance analysis for TXMD stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -23.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6149, while it was recorded at 1.5120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7463 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -304.56 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.80.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -78.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,231.05. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,214.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$506,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $227 million, or 56.90% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,264,033, which is approximately 18.541% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,171,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.57 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.23 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -10.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 10,551,656 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 41,088,016 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 100,810,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,450,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,753,454 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 11,602,077 shares during the same period.