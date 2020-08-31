Market cap of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] reaches 43.67M – now what?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] gained 2.86% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Oragenics Signs Process Development and Manufacturing Agreement With Avid Bioservices for Coronavirus Vaccine.

Avid Well Positioned to Meet Significant Scale-Up Requirements for NIH-Licensed SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Vaccine Candidate .

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) and Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), today announced that the companies have entered into a process development and drug substance manufacturing agreement. Under terms of the agreement, Avid will provide Oragenics with analytical method development, process development and drug substance manufacturing services to support development of Oragenics’ novel SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) spike protein vaccine candidate, Terra CoV-2.

Oragenics Inc. represents 52.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.67 million with the latest information. OGEN stock price has been found in the range of $0.71 to $0.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.50M shares, OGEN reached a trading volume of 1475937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for OGEN stock

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.50. With this latest performance, OGEN shares dropped by -35.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9389, while it was recorded at 0.7667 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6381 for the last 200 days.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -80.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.69. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,223,715 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oragenics Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGEN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 16.50% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 4,612,166, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST CAPITAL STRATEGIES LLC, holding 1,333,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.98 million in OGEN stocks shares; and SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, currently with $0.97 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 2,127,923 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 353,782 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,593,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,075,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,018,014 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 169,982 shares during the same period.