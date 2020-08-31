Market Analysts see Sempra Energy [SRE] gaining to $145. Time to buy?

Sempra Energy [NYSE: SRE] plunged by -$1.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $123.88 during the day while it closed the day at $122.32. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Sempra Energy Foundation Pledges $500,000 To Hurricane Laura Relief Efforts.

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced that the Sempra Energy Foundation is pledging $500,000 to assist communities in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas affected by Hurricane Laura. Sempra Energy has a goal to raise another $1 million toward recovery efforts by enlisting partners and others in the energy industry across the region.

“Our hearts go out to all the families that have been impacted by Hurricane Laura,” said Lisa Alexander, president of the Sempra Energy Foundation. “We are proud to operate essential energy infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana and Texas and are committed to living our company’s values by supporting those communities, and our employees who work and live there, throughout the recovery process. At the Sempra Energy Foundation, leading with purpose means partnering with the public and private sector alike to help the Gulf Coast community rebuild.”.

Sempra Energy stock has also loss -2.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRE stock has declined by -5.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.00% and lost -19.25% year-on date.

The market cap for SRE stock reached $35.75 billion, with 293.06 million shares outstanding and 288.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, SRE reached a trading volume of 1064479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sempra Energy [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $146.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sempra Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Sempra Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra Energy is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRE in the course of the last twelve months was 297.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SRE stock trade performance evaluation

Sempra Energy [SRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, SRE shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Sempra Energy [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.93, while it was recorded at 124.23 for the last single week of trading, and 133.45 for the last 200 days.

Sempra Energy [SRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra Energy [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.98. Sempra Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.98.

Return on Total Capital for SRE is now 5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, SRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sempra Energy [SRE] managed to generate an average of $131,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sempra Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sempra Energy [SRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sempra Energy posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra Energy go to 6.27%.

Sempra Energy [SRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,980 million, or 89.10% of SRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 26,135,615, which is approximately -9.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,752,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.58 billion in SRE stock with ownership of nearly -5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sempra Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE] by around 17,953,603 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 16,850,554 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 218,467,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,271,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRE stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,646,167 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,528,533 shares during the same period.