Luminex Corporation [LMNX] Stock trading around $26.47 per share: What’s Next?

Luminex Corporation [NASDAQ: LMNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.89%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Luminex Corporation Announces Departure of G. Walter Loewenbaum from Its Board of Directors.

Long-time Chairman to retire.

Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq: LMNX) today announced the retirement of its Chairman, G. Walter Loewenbaum, from its Board of Directors (“Board”) effective August 3, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, LMNX stock rose by 28.62%. The one-year Luminex Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.8. The average equity rating for LMNX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.21 billion, with 44.89 million shares outstanding and 44.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 790.58K shares, LMNX stock reached a trading volume of 1181249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminex Corporation [LMNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMNX shares is $38.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Luminex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Luminex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LMNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminex Corporation is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMNX in the course of the last twelve months was 157.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

LMNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminex Corporation [LMNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.89. With this latest performance, LMNX shares dropped by -27.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.84 for Luminex Corporation [LMNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.98, while it was recorded at 28.48 for the last single week of trading, and 28.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminex Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminex Corporation [LMNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.61 and a Gross Margin at +51.20. Luminex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for LMNX is now -2.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luminex Corporation [LMNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.78. Additionally, LMNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminex Corporation [LMNX] managed to generate an average of -$3,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Luminex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

LMNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Luminex Corporation posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Luminex Corporation go to 15.00%.

Luminex Corporation [LMNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,181 million, or 98.40% of LMNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,301,629, which is approximately 0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,707,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.6 million in LMNX stocks shares; and RGM CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $71.06 million in LMNX stock with ownership of nearly -20.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Luminex Corporation [NASDAQ:LMNX] by around 9,771,918 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 3,230,250 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 31,617,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,619,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMNX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,271,541 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 378,064 shares during the same period.