Kirby Corporation [KEX] Is Currently 1.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kirby Corporation [NYSE: KEX] price surged by 1.71 percent to reach at $0.73.

A sum of 1056901 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 532.98K shares. Kirby Corporation shares reached a high of $43.54 and dropped to a low of $42.74 until finishing in the latest session at $43.43.

The one-year KEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.78. The average equity rating for KEX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kirby Corporation [KEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEX shares is $54.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Kirby Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $85 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Kirby Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $85, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on KEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirby Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

KEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Kirby Corporation [KEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, KEX shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Kirby Corporation [KEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.92, while it was recorded at 43.29 for the last single week of trading, and 60.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kirby Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kirby Corporation [KEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.74. Kirby Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.00.

Return on Total Capital for KEX is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kirby Corporation [KEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.61. Additionally, KEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kirby Corporation [KEX] managed to generate an average of $42,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Kirby Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

KEX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kirby Corporation posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kirby Corporation go to 9.20%.

Kirby Corporation [KEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,416 million, or 93.60% of KEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 7,288,255, which is approximately 0.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,337,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.8 million in KEX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $226.0 million in KEX stock with ownership of nearly -2.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kirby Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Kirby Corporation [NYSE:KEX] by around 3,691,534 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 3,855,923 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 48,093,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,640,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,814,477 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 967,709 shares during the same period.