H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] – find out why.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DRNA] slipped around -0.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.55 at the close of the session, down -2.82%.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -20.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRNA Stock saw the intraday high of $18.49 and lowest of $17.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.68, which means current price is +49.36% above from all time high which was touched on 07/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 649.83K shares, DRNA reached a trading volume of 1155915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on DRNA stock. On November 19, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DRNA shares from 22 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has DRNA stock performed recently?

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.09. With this latest performance, DRNA shares dropped by -21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.39, while it was recorded at 18.21 for the last single week of trading, and 21.39 for the last 200 days.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.25. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -503.93.

Return on Total Capital for DRNA is now -68.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.44. Additionally, DRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] managed to generate an average of -$644,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRNA.

Insider trade positions for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]

There are presently around $1,092 million, or 87.80% of DRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRNA stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,152,918, which is approximately 2.726% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,934,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.15 million in DRNA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $76.2 million in DRNA stock with ownership of nearly 12.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DRNA] by around 8,492,932 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 7,399,639 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 46,334,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,226,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRNA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,385,371 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,682,314 shares during the same period.