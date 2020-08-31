GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] Stock trading around $13.43 per share: What’s Next?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] slipped around -0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.43 at the close of the session, down -1.25%. The company report on August 29, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GoHealth, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:GOCO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GoHealth conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) on July 15, 2020, selling about 43,500,000 shares of common stock at $21.00 per share. In the Company’s first quarterly earnings report as a public company, released on August 19, 2020, it disclosed that it suffered a net loss of $22.9 million as opposed to net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period. Based on this news, shares of GoHealth fell by 10% during the next trading session.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, GOCO reached a trading volume of 1979202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $23.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42.

How has GOCO stock performed recently?

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +63.34. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.71.

GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.