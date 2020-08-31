Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] Is Currently 3.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.22%. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the 2020 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the 2020 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference. The conference is being held August 12th and 13th.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Over the last 12 months, GEL stock dropped by -73.39%. The average equity rating for GEL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $651.88 million, with 122.58 million shares outstanding and 105.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, GEL stock reached a trading volume of 2028950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]:

UBS have made an estimate for Genesis Energy L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $21 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Genesis Energy L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on GEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Energy L.P. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

GEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, GEL shares dropped by -21.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 10.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genesis Energy L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.38. Genesis Energy L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for GEL is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.91. Additionally, GEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] managed to generate an average of $43,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Genesis Energy L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genesis Energy L.P. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -110.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Energy L.P. go to 29.10%.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $450 million, or 81.60% of GEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19,711,630, which is approximately 3.139% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 13,271,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.39 million in GEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $47.12 million in GEL stock with ownership of nearly 83.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genesis Energy L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL] by around 12,994,145 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 13,123,969 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 55,200,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,318,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,870,913 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,188,316 shares during the same period.