Monday, August 31, 2020
type here...
Finance

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Stock trading around $130.74 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Market

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] is 38.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
First Solar Inc. surged by $0.85 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $78.165 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] Is Currently -4.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Vista Outdoor Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Finance

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Stock trading around $130.74 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fortinet Inc. loss -1.01% or -1.33 points to close at $130.74 with a heavy trading volume of 1247213 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] Stock trading around $4.11 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.08% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] loss -1.01% or -1.33 points to close at $130.74 with a heavy trading volume of 1247213 shares. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Fortinet’s Security Academy Program Increases Global Impact through Workforce Development.

Security Academy Program Provides Academic Institutions and Nonprofits with Fortinet’s Network Security Expert (NSE) Training and Certification Curriculum to Bridge Gap Between Learning and Careers.

It opened the trading session at $133.18, the shares rose to $134.24 and dropped to $130.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTNT points out that the company has recorded 18.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -86.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, FTNT reached to a volume of 1247213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $139.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $129 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FTNT stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FTNT shares from 140 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for FTNT stock

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, FTNT shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.73, while it was recorded at 133.27 for the last single week of trading, and 118.30 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.96 and a Gross Margin at +76.38. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.14.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 28.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.49. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $46,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortinet Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 18.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

There are presently around $14,867 million, or 72.10% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,536,004, which is approximately -6.534% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,980,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $781.0 million in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -1.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 10,006,286 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 15,731,519 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 87,975,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,712,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,967,685 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,620 shares during the same period.

Previous articleIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] fell -17.74% so far this year. What now?
Next articlewhy MPLX LP [MPLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.57

More articles

Finance

Oppenheimer slashes price target on Pareteum Corporation [TEUM] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Pareteum Corporation gained 10.82% on the last trading session, reaching $0.68 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27,...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
People's United Financial Inc. loss -0.28% or -0.03 points to close at $10.69 with a heavy trading volume of 2218950 shares. The company...
Read more
Finance

why Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.50

Misty Lee - 0
Genworth Financial Inc. loss -6.32% on the last trading session, reaching $2.37 price per share at the time. Genworth Financial Inc. represents 505.40...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] moved down -0.09: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
CF Industries Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 08/28/20, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.21....
Read more
Industry

why MPLX LP [MPLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.57

Caleb Clifford - 0
MPLX LP price surged by 3.94 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Marathon Pipe Line LLC...
Read more
Finance

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Stock trading around $130.74 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Fortinet Inc. loss -1.01% or -1.33 points to close at $130.74 with a heavy trading volume of 1247213 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Companies

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation [IART] fell -17.74% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation closed the trading session at $47.94 on 08/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] reaches 10.58B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Franklin Resources Inc. slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.33 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] moved down -0.09: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
CF Industries Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 08/28/20, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.21....
Read more
Industry

why MPLX LP [MPLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.57

Caleb Clifford - 0
MPLX LP price surged by 3.94 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Marathon Pipe Line LLC...
Read more

Popular Category