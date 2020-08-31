For Rite Aid Corporation [RAD], Deutsche Bank sees a rise to $12. What next?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] loss -1.45% or -0.2 points to close at $13.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1987572 shares. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Rite Aid Names Bari Harlam to Board of Directors.

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) has appointed Bari Harlam to its board of directors effective Sept. 1, 2020. A successful C-suite leader, marketer, educator and author, Harlam brings deep marketing expertise and a powerful understanding of the customer of the future to the company’s board. Rite Aid has continued to bolster its leadership at all levels in support of the organization’s RxEvolution strategy, which aims to position Rite Aid as a leading destination for whole being health, where traditional and alternative therapies align.

Harlam has earned a reputation as a marketing pioneer with a keen understanding of how to attract the customer of the future through data-driven customer insights and breakthrough omnichannel strategies. Recently, as Chief Marketing Officer of Hudson’s Bay Company, she helped reinvent how the company marketed and delivered experiences to customers across all channels. In addition, her experience in the drugstore chain sector as senior vice president at CVS Health, where she built and launched CVS pharmacy’s ExtraCare program, will help advance Rite Aid’s focus on delivering a compelling omnichannel experience of the future. She also co-founded Trouble LLC, a pro-social, experience brand, earlier this month.

It opened the trading session at $13.88, the shares rose to $13.88 and dropped to $13.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RAD points out that the company has recorded -11.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -167.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, RAD reached to a volume of 1987572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for RAD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.29, while it was recorded at 13.69 for the last single week of trading, and 13.56 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.14.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 934.87. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 860.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] managed to generate an average of -$9,384 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.42.Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rite Aid Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

There are presently around $448 million, or 60.80% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,257,899, which is approximately -0.149% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,161,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.77 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $38.17 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly -1.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 8,119,482 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 5,193,134 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 19,520,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,833,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,917,417 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,246,909 shares during the same period.