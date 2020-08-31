For Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS], JMP Securities sees a drop to $8. What next?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.05 during the day while it closed the day at $3.03. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of Core Inhibitor ABI-H0731 with RNAi Therapeutic AB-729 in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), today announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate Assembly’s lead hepatitis B virus (HBV) core inhibitor candidate ABI-H0731 in combination with Arbutus’ proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic AB-729 and standard-of-care nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic HBV infection.

A randomized, multi-center, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial will explore the safety, pharmacokinetics, and antiviral activity of the triple combination of HBV core inhibitor ABI-H0731, RNAi therapeutic AB-729 and an NrtI compared to the double combinations of ABI-H0731 with an NrtI and AB-729 with an NrtI. This clinical trial is projected to initiate in the first half of 2021 and enroll approximately 60 virologically-suppressed patients with HBeAg negative or positive chronic HBV infection. Patients will be dosed for 48 weeks, with a 24 week follow-up period. As part of the collaboration, the companies may add cohorts in the future, to evaluate other patient populations and/or combinations. .

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock has also loss -4.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABUS stock has inclined by 40.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.32% and gained 8.99% year-on date.

The market cap for ABUS stock reached $236.31 million, with 69.61 million shares outstanding and 60.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.62M shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 1808297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.69.

ABUS stock trade performance evaluation

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, ABUS shares dropped by -29.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1186.91. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2557.36.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -48.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$1,921,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.50 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 102.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86 million, or 34.90% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 6,869,281, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,331,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.12 million in ABUS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $10.16 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 63.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 3,448,120 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,588,217 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,252,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,289,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 497,573 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,288,162 shares during the same period.