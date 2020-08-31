DURECT Corporation [DRRX] Revenue clocked in at $50.10 million, down -52.11% YTD: What’s Next?

DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ: DRRX] price plunged by -3.70 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on August 27, 2020 that DURECT Corporation Announces Presentation of Phase 2a Pharmacokinetic Data of DUR-928 in Alcoholic Hepatitis at Digital International Liver Congress (EASL).

DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced the presentation of pharmacokinetic (PK) data from a Phase 2a study of DUR-928 in alcoholic hepatitis (AH) at the Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020 (EASL), taking place on August 27-29. DUR-928 was well tolerated at all doses tested in 19 AH patients, including 12 severe AH patients. These PK data, together with other available information for the drug, have been used to inform dose selection in the Company’s upcoming Phase 2b study of DUR-298 in AH, planned to begin in the second half of 2020.

DURECT’s Phase 2a AH study was an open-label, multi-center, dose escalation safety, PK and pharmacodynamic (PD) trial which evaluated doses of 30, 90, or 150 mg of DUR-928 administered by intravenous infusion for 2 hours on Day 1 and Day 4 (if still hospitalized), with patients followed for 28 days.

A sum of 1035770 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. DURECT Corporation shares reached a high of $1.92 and dropped to a low of $1.81 until finishing in the latest session at $1.82.

The average equity rating for DRRX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DURECT Corporation [DRRX]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for DURECT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for DURECT Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DURECT Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRRX in the course of the last twelve months was 421.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.50.

DRRX Stock Performance Analysis:

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.08. With this latest performance, DRRX shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for DURECT Corporation [DRRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1997, while it was recorded at 1.9420 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1079 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DURECT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DURECT Corporation [DRRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.78 and a Gross Margin at +85.99. DURECT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.60.

Return on Total Capital for DRRX is now -42.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.33. Additionally, DRRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DURECT Corporation [DRRX] managed to generate an average of -$228,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.DURECT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

DRRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DURECT Corporation posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DURECT Corporation go to 15.00%.

DURECT Corporation [DRRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $207 million, or 57.50% of DRRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRRX stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 26,664,656, which is approximately -0.147% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, holding 18,593,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.84 million in DRRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $24.92 million in DRRX stock with ownership of nearly 280.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DURECT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in DURECT Corporation [NASDAQ:DRRX] by around 25,416,873 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 9,657,640 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 78,935,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,010,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRRX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,610,810 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 5,863,829 shares during the same period.