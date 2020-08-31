Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell -12.61% so far this year. What now?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] traded at a high on 08/28/20, posting a 0.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.71. The company report on August 28, 2020 that Duke Energy Carolinas customers in North Carolina will see bills go down Sept. 1.

– Typical residential customer’s monthly bill will drop by $3.13.

Duke Energy Carolinas customers in North Carolina will see a drop in their electric rates starting Sept. 1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3189688 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duke Energy Corporation stands at 1.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.71%.

The market cap for DUK stock reached $58.50 billion, with 735.00 million shares outstanding and 734.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, DUK reached a trading volume of 3189688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $92.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DUK stock. On February 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DUK shares from 96 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.07, while it was recorded at 80.23 for the last single week of trading, and 87.08 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.34. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $130,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corporation posted 1.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 2.75%.

Insider trade positions for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $37,667 million, or 64.90% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,331,530, which is approximately -0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,278,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.17 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -1.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 723 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 27,513,881 shares. Additionally, 693 investors decreased positions by around 28,384,403 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 416,648,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,546,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,653,143 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,498 shares during the same period.