American Software Inc. [AMSWA] is -0.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Software Inc. [NASDAQ: AMSWA] loss -7.20% on the last trading session, reaching $14.82 price per share at the time.

American Software Inc. represents 32.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $518.11 million with the latest information. AMSWA stock price has been found in the range of $14.5401 to $15.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 192.13K shares, AMSWA reached a trading volume of 1034516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Software Inc. [AMSWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMSWA shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMSWA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for American Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for American Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AMSWA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Software Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMSWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMSWA in the course of the last twelve months was 57.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for AMSWA stock

American Software Inc. [AMSWA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.54. With this latest performance, AMSWA shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMSWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for American Software Inc. [AMSWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.36, while it was recorded at 16.67 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

American Software Inc. [AMSWA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Software Inc. [AMSWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.87 and a Gross Margin at +54.45. American Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.84.

Return on Total Capital for AMSWA is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Software Inc. [AMSWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.82. Additionally, AMSWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.American Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

American Software Inc. [AMSWA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Software Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMSWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Software Inc. go to 16.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Software Inc. [AMSWA]

There are presently around $383 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMSWA stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,637,414, which is approximately -5.336% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,462,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.49 million in AMSWA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.05 million in AMSWA stock with ownership of nearly 2.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in American Software Inc. [NASDAQ:AMSWA] by around 3,524,911 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 2,336,306 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 19,960,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,821,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMSWA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,653,686 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,978 shares during the same period.