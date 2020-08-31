Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Revenue clocked in at $4.20 million, up 832.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] price plunged by -3.29 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Altimmune Announces Data Presentation on ALT-801, its Balanced and Long-Acting GLP-1/Glucagon Receptor Dual Agonist for NASH, at the Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a preclinical data presentation on ALT-801, its balanced and long-acting GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist under development for NASH, at the Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020, the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), to be held virtually from August 27, 2020 to August 29, 2020.

“We are excited to share the compelling preclinical body of work on the weight loss, NASH improvement and gene regulatory signatures induced by ALT-801 at EASL as we prepare to commence our first in human Phase 1 trial next quarter,” said M. Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune. Dr. Harris continued, “As the Gubra mouse model has historically translated well into human studies, we believe that the data from this study will position ALT-801 as a promising candidate for NASH.”.

A sum of 1272669 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.10M shares. Altimmune Inc. shares reached a high of $18.4447 and dropped to a low of $17.26 until finishing in the latest session at $17.62.

The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 142.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.71. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -32.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 457.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 755.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.19, while it was recorded at 19.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimmune Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -293.63. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -353.71.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -35.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$820,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.90.

ALT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -284.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $235 million, or 40.60% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 4,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 2,107,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.14 million in ALT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $16.31 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 50.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 11,731,073 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 4,820 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,589,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,325,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,631,862 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,420 shares during the same period.