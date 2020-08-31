Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] moved down -1.06: Why It’s Important

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] loss -1.06% or 0.0 points to close at $0.47 with a heavy trading volume of 2433483 shares. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Aeterna Zentaris Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Positive results from AEZS-130-P01 (“Study P01”) confirmed dosing regimen of macimorelin as a potential diagnostic for childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency.

– Safety and efficacy study AEZS-130-P02 (“Study P02”) expected to commence in Q1 2021.

It opened the trading session at $0.46, the shares rose to $0.4688 and dropped to $0.4513, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEZS points out that the company has recorded -37.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, AEZS reached to a volume of 2433483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for AEZS stock

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, AEZS shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5386, while it was recorded at 0.4781 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8144 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1820.11 and a Gross Margin at -36.28. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1135.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] managed to generate an average of -$728,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEZS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 837,145, which is approximately -2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 117,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55000.0 in AEZS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $43000.0 in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly 0.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 70,001 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 84,467 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,055,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,209,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,283 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 64,078 shares during the same period.