Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated GameStop Corp. [GME]. What else is Wall St. saying?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] closed the trading session at $5.25 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.02, while the highest price level was $5.3799.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.65 percent and weekly performance of 13.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, GME reached to a volume of 3299986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on GME stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GME shares from 4 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 2.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GME stock trade performance evaluation

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.88. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 29.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +29.52. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.18.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.36. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$33,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GameStop Corp. [GME] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameStop Corp. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $387 million, or 95.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,191,834, which is approximately 5.948% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,531,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.04 million in GME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.45 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -38.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 9,335,157 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 16,672,596 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 47,691,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,699,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,210,989 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,728,687 shares during the same period.