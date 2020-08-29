Market Analysts see Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] closed the trading session at $17.72 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.51, while the highest price level was $17.80. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Jefferies Announces Co-brand Partnership With Regis Partners in the Philippines.

Jefferies Hong Kong Limited today announced that it has established a co-brand agreement with Regis Partners, Inc. for the cash equities business in the Philippines. Under the agreement, Jefferies will distribute equity research on companies in The Philippines on a co-branded basis to Jefferies’ global client base. Additionally, Regis Partners will be the main platform to provide local equity broking services to Jefferies.

Regis Partners Inc. (formerly Deutsche Regis Partners Inc.) is one of the largest equity brokerage houses in the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Its country-based team offers research, sales, corporate access and trading, and execution services to global and local institutional clients. Regis prides itself on providing cutting edge research and advisory which challenges conventional wisdom and the consensus view.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.08 percent and weekly performance of 1.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, JEF reached to a volume of 1131986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for JEF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09.

JEF stock trade performance evaluation

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.52, while it was recorded at 17.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +86.60. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.48.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.25. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $199,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,565 million, or 76.00% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,292,017, which is approximately -19.334% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,433,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.37 million in JEF stocks shares; and FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP, currently with $319.93 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly -4.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 31,769,540 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 34,417,267 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 135,005,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,191,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,548,869 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,238,018 shares during the same period.