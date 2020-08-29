Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is -19.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] gained 2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $88.80 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2020 that Hilton Named “Most Socially Responsible Hotel Management Group of China”.

Hilton Hotels Win Accolades at 15th China Hotel Starlight Awards.

Hilton was recently named the “Most Socially Responsible Hotel Management Group of China,” at the 15th China Hotel Starlight Awards. Hilton won additional accolades at the property level, with Waldorf Astoria Beijing and Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund named among the “Best Luxurious Hotels of China,” and Hilton Shenzhen Futian and Hilton Guangzhou Baiyun recognized as one of the “Top 10 MICE Hotels of China”.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. represents 277.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.99 billion with the latest information. HLT stock price has been found in the range of $87.585 to $89.2927.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 3368578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $83.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on HLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.35. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.36, while it was recorded at 87.96 for the last single week of trading, and 87.98 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +22.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 19.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,553.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $5,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to -4.18%.

There are presently around $24,567 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,479,093, which is approximately 2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,361,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.76 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 6.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 36,609,869 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 38,419,540 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 201,625,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,655,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,531,860 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,663,630 shares during the same period.