Goldman slashes price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] – find out why.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: MDRX] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.99 at the close of the session, up 0.90%. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Allscripts Continuing to Lead in Physician Practice Market With Series of New Wins.

Physician practices are selecting Allscripts to drive results and enable safer, more informed patient care.

Allscripts ambulatory business has seen increasing momentum with 18 new physician practices selecting Allscripts (Nasdaq: MDRX) this year for ambulatory and population health solutions to help provide safer patient care, streamline operations and improve revenue for their organizations.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock is now -8.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDRX Stock saw the intraday high of $9.11 and lowest of $8.885 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.82, which means current price is +97.15% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, MDRX reached a trading volume of 1385767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $9.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $10.50 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has MDRX stock performed recently?

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, MDRX shares gained by 21.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 9.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.94 for the last 200 days.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.48 and a Gross Margin at +38.73. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.28.

Return on Total Capital for MDRX is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.45. Additionally, MDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX] managed to generate an average of -$18,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. go to 8.37%.

Insider trade positions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [MDRX]

There are presently around $1,562 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,019,701, which is approximately 29.457% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,997,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.76 million in MDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $159.3 million in MDRX stock with ownership of nearly 4.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:MDRX] by around 15,448,513 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 15,082,898 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 143,253,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,785,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDRX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 990,883 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 7,696,859 shares during the same period.