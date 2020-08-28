Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Revenue clocked in at $6.34 billion, up 20.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] price plunged by -0.09 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Zoetis Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Reports Flat Revenue of $1.5 Billion, and Net Income of $377 Million, or $0.79 per Diluted Share, Increasing 2% and 3%, Respectively, on a Reported Basis for Second Quarter 2020.

Reports Adjusted Net Income of $427 Million, or Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.89 for Second Quarter 2020.

A sum of 1121460 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Zoetis Inc. shares reached a high of $161.03 and dropped to a low of $158.57 until finishing in the latest session at $159.61.

The one-year ZTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.81. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $169.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $152, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 68.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.47 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.35, while it was recorded at 158.62 for the last single week of trading, and 133.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.24 and a Gross Margin at +65.70. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.96.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 22.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.42. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $141,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

ZTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoetis Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 8.51%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69,745 million, or 94.30% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,159,948, which is approximately -2.826% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,072,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.08 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.27 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 1.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 627 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 17,901,838 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 20,877,755 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 398,192,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,971,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,696 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,003,511 shares during the same period.