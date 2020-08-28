Friday, August 28, 2020
type here...
Industry

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] Revenue clocked in at $1.06 billion, down -0.81% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Companies

Odeon lifts Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Plug Power Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.13% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Stock trading around $21.30 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Celsius Holdings Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

why Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Redwood Trust Inc. closed the trading session at $7.17 on 08/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.785,...
Read more
Industry

For The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], Telsey Advisory Group sees a rise to $68. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
The TJX Companies Inc. price surged by 0.19 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on August 19, 2020 that The TJX...
Read more

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $0.12.

A sum of 1477382 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $18.4801 and dropped to a low of $18.04 until finishing in the latest session at $18.34.

The one-year WSC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.7. The average equity rating for WSC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

WSC Stock Performance Analysis:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 22.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.38 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.13, while it was recorded at 18.11 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

WSC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 40.60%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,119 million, or 31.30% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,577,169, which is approximately -41.839% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,786,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.14 million in WSC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $159.84 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -39.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 38,371,950 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 33,260,663 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 98,424,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,056,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,376,089 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 6,216,418 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePalo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Is Currently -3.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Redfin Corporation [RDFN] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

More articles

Industry

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] moved down -2.53: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
CarParts.com Inc. closed the trading session at $14.66 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.17, while...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] reaches 228.27M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
SuRo Capital Corp. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Industry

KLA Corporation [KLAC] Stock trading around $204.45 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
KLA Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] moved down -2.53: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
CarParts.com Inc. closed the trading session at $14.66 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.17, while...
Read more
Finance

why Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.77

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ingersoll Rand Inc. jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.29 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The...
Read more
Companies

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Stock trading around $86.27 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Baxter International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell -0.91% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Corteva Inc. jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.29 at the close of the session, up 0.21%. The company...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of SuRo Capital Corp. [SSSS] reaches 228.27M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
SuRo Capital Corp. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] moved down -2.53: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
CarParts.com Inc. closed the trading session at $14.66 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.17, while...
Read more
Finance

why Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.77

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ingersoll Rand Inc. jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.29 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The...
Read more

Popular Category