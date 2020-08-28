why Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.50

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.17 during the day while it closed the day at $14.48. The company report on August 1, 2020 that TUPPERWARE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tupperware Brands Corporation – TUP.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP).

On February 24, 2020, the Company disclosed that its 10-K report would not be filed timely due to an ongoing investigation into accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business resulting in an expected full-year 2019 negative impact on an adjusted pre-tax basis in the range of $19-21 million, expected total impairments of approximately $31 million, and total pretax impact for 2019 of approximately $50-52 million, among other negative effects. Then, on March 12, 2020, the Company filed its 10-K confirming a host of negative results, and that its investigation had identified certain activities of “operational risk” potentially involving fraud, unauthorized activities or other types of errors or breaches.

Tupperware Brands Corporation stock has also gained 3.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TUP stock has inclined by 348.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 408.07% and gained 68.76% year-on date.

The market cap for TUP stock reached $712.71 million, with 49.00 million shares outstanding and 47.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, TUP reached a trading volume of 2644961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. On June 19, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TUP shares from 24 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for TUP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

TUP stock trade performance evaluation

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 408.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.71 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.96, while it was recorded at 14.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +66.20. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.69.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] managed to generate an average of $1,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $544 million, or 77.50% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,666,836, which is approximately 3.766% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,334,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.28 million in TUP stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $27.25 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 159.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 8,858,295 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 7,279,482 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 21,397,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,534,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,138,956 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,771,969 shares during the same period.