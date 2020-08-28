why Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.77

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.29 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Ingersoll Rand Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results.

Important note: On February 29, 2020, Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. closed on the acquisition of Ingersoll-Rand plc’s Industrial segment (“the Transaction”) and assumed the name Ingersoll Rand Inc. “Reported results” reflect the respective contributions from each company based on the close of the Transaction. For comparative purposes, management has also presented herein Supplemental Financial Information as if the Transaction was completed on January 1, 2018. All comparisons provided are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted. .

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock is now -3.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IR Stock saw the intraday high of $35.505 and lowest of $35.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.96, which means current price is +107.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 1421594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $34.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $28 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.54, while it was recorded at 35.17 for the last single week of trading, and 31.26 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $14,222 million, or 96.80% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 69,821,078, which is approximately 17.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 20.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

213 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 57,694,465 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 58,604,276 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 286,712,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,010,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,389,852 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 5,121,486 shares during the same period.