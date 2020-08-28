why Copart Inc. [CPRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $94.50

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] jumped around 0.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $103.08 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Copart, Inc. to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 after the close of market on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://stream.conferenceamerica.com/copart090320. A replay of the call will be available through November 2, 2020 by calling 877-919-4059. Use confirmation code: 38708517.

Copart Inc. stock is now 13.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPRT Stock saw the intraday high of $103.6623 and lowest of $102.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.88, which means current price is +85.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CPRT reached a trading volume of 1099060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Copart Inc. [CPRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $94.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $84, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on CPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 99.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has CPRT stock performed recently?

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.96 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.28, while it was recorded at 101.78 for the last single week of trading, and 87.01 for the last 200 days.

Copart Inc. [CPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.09 and a Gross Margin at +42.93. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 34.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.56. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $80,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Copart Inc. [CPRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Insider trade positions for Copart Inc. [CPRT]

There are presently around $19,784 million, or 81.80% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,196,409, which is approximately -2.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,921,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $910.55 million in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 22,418,549 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 22,221,313 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 147,288,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,928,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,109,573 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,003,462 shares during the same period.