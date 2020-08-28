Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $16

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] closed the trading session at $13.18 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.02, while the highest price level was $13.5562. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Co., Ltd. Announces Technology Collaboration with VIAVI for 3D Sensing Filters.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002962), a manufacturer and distributor of precision photoelectric film components based in China, has agreed to a technology collaboration arrangement for certain use of VIAVI patent-protected low angle shift (LAS) filters used in the field of three-dimensional (3D) sensing technology.

VIAVI is a pioneer and world leader in the field of 3D sensing technology, including state-of the art optical filters. In a typical gesture-recognition system, a light source emits near-infrared light towards a user and an optical filter is used to transmit the emitted light that is reflected by the user to a 3D image sensor, while substantially blocking ambient light. VIAVI’s patented optical filters achieve superior optical performance, a desired reduction in filter thickness, and a reduced center wavelength shift with a change in incidence angle of the reflected light.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.13 percent and weekly performance of -1.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, VIAV reached to a volume of 1765524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $16.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $16, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 28.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

VIAV stock trade performance evaluation

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.34, while it was recorded at 13.24 for the last single week of trading, and 13.33 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60.

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viavi Solutions Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,892 million, or 97.60% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,422,002, which is approximately -5.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,864,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.71 million in VIAV stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $101.89 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly 0.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 23,122,468 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 23,707,345 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 172,610,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,439,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,273,721 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,290,403 shares during the same period.