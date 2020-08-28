Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is -7.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tiffany & Co. [NYSE: TIF] surged by $1.71 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $124.32 during the day while it closed the day at $123.23. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Tiffany Reports Significant Improvement in Sales Trajectory and Profitability.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) (“Tiffany” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the three months (“second quarter”) and six months (“first half”) ended July 31, 2020. The Company returned to profitability during the second quarter of 2020 behind meaningful sequential improvements in monthly worldwide net sales from May to July. Worldwide net sales for the quarter were 29% below the second quarter of the prior year, after having been down 45% during the three months ended April 30, 2020 (“first quarter”) as compared to the prior year, on an as reported basis, with a similar improvement on a constant-exchange-rate basis, which excludes the effect of translating foreign-currency-denominated sales into U.S. dollars (see “Non-GAAP Measures”). Worldwide net sales in the first half were 37% below the first half of the prior year. These declines, a result of the continuing negative global impact of COVID-19 into the second quarter of 2020, resulted in a net loss for the first half.

Alessandro Bogliolo, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We were excited to see that the encouraging trends we cited for the first quarter, namely, increased sales in Mainland China and global e-commerce, accelerated during the second quarter and propelled our return to quarterly profitability. Importantly, our global sales trends have strengthened in August, with preliminary month-to-date worldwide sales through August 25th being slightly positive as compared to the same month-to-date period in the prior year (see “Interim Sales” below).

Tiffany & Co. stock has also loss -2.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIF stock has declined by -3.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.76% and lost -7.80% year-on date.

The market cap for TIF stock reached $15.05 billion, with 121.20 million shares outstanding and 119.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, TIF reached a trading volume of 1578490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tiffany & Co. [TIF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIF shares is $133.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIF stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Tiffany & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Tiffany & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on TIF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tiffany & Co. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67.

TIF stock trade performance evaluation

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, TIF shares dropped by -1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Tiffany & Co. [TIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.22, while it was recorded at 123.96 for the last single week of trading, and 127.89 for the last 200 days.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tiffany & Co. [TIF] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +62.39. Tiffany & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for TIF is now 15.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.51. Additionally, TIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] managed to generate an average of $38,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Tiffany & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tiffany & Co. [TIF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tiffany & Co. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tiffany & Co. go to 6.25%.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,876 million, or 91.60% of TIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,837,693, which is approximately -6.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,221,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in TIF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $586.31 million in TIF stock with ownership of nearly 3.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tiffany & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Tiffany & Co. [NYSE:TIF] by around 15,590,101 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 18,512,802 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 62,267,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,369,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIF stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,980,296 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,175,571 shares during the same period.