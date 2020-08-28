TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] moved up 13.04: Why It’s Important

Friday, August 28, 2020
TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TFFP] closed the trading session at $15.34 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.56, while the highest price level was $15.85. The company report on August 13, 2020 that TFF Pharmaceuticals Enters into Worldwide Licensing Agreement with UNION therapeutics for its Thin Film Freezing Technology in Combination with niclosamide.

Aims to accelerate development and commercialization of dry powder forms of niclosamide as a new potential treatment for COVID-19.

Agreement provides for UNION therapeutics’ potential payment of development, regulatory and sales-related milestone payments of up to $210 million as well as tiered royalties.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 186.73 percent and weekly performance of 12.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 214.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 89.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 187.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 432.10K shares, TFFP reached to a volume of 1053411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFFP shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFFP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

TFFP stock trade performance evaluation

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, TFFP shares gained by 89.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.99% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.16 for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.43, while it was recorded at 13.84 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TFFP is now -64.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP] managed to generate an average of -$2,967,557 per employee.TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.70 and a Current Ratio set at 32.70.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TFFP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26 million, or 9.00% of TFFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFFP stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 856,517, which is approximately 47.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, holding 220,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 million in TFFP stocks shares; and PRECEPT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.24 million in TFFP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TFFP] by around 681,462 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 66,613 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 927,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,675,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFFP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 367,714 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,876 shares during the same period.

