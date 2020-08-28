Telsey Advisory Group lifts Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE: BURL] gained 2.81% or 5.51 points to close at $201.94 with a heavy trading volume of 2041500 shares. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the second quarter ended August 1, 2020.

Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “The second quarter had some highs and some lows. The pace of our re-opening sales significantly exceeded our expectations, and we turned our aged spring merchandise very rapidly. This enabled us to go back into the market and take advantage of great merchandise availability. But we were not able to get these fresh receipts to our stores as quickly as we needed them; our in-store inventories declined and our sales trend fell off dramatically in the back half of June. As we have re-built our store inventory levels over the last several weeks, we have seen significant improvement in our sales trend.”.

It opened the trading session at $195.03, the shares rose to $207.00 and dropped to $193.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BURL points out that the company has recorded -6.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -91.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 934.13K shares, BURL reached to a volume of 2041500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $235.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $195 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Burlington Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $246, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on BURL stock. On March 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BURL shares from 235 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc. is set at 5.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 75.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BURL stock

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, BURL shares gained by 8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.89, while it was recorded at 195.98 for the last single week of trading, and 200.46 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.49 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. Burlington Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for BURL is now 22.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 109.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 687.21. Additionally, BURL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 629.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] managed to generate an average of $9,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Burlington Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Burlington Stores Inc. posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc. go to 5.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

There are presently around $14,067 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,502,191, which is approximately 3.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,983,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in BURL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $774.85 million in BURL stock with ownership of nearly 2.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burlington Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE:BURL] by around 8,585,664 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 5,706,912 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 55,364,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,657,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BURL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,528,404 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,213,280 shares during the same period.