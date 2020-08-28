Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Is Currently -3.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] traded at a low on 08/26/20, posting a -3.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.36. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Spirit AeroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] reported second quarter 2020 financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4023166 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at 6.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.49%.

The market cap for SPR stock reached $2.24 billion, with 103.90 million shares outstanding and 103.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 4023166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $22.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.43, while it was recorded at 20.61 for the last single week of trading, and 43.19 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.05. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of $29,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

There are presently around $1,763 million, or 84.60% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,416,180, which is approximately -12.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 7,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.52 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $130.31 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -6.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 12,748,150 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 26,058,196 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 47,765,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,572,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,823,737 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 12,067,877 shares during the same period.