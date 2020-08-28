Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] is 1.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SSPK] gained 0.39% or 0.04 points to close at $10.09 with a heavy trading volume of 1201449 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.0876, the shares rose to $10.0891 and dropped to $10.0876, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SSPK points out that the company has recorded 0.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -6.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 71.50K shares, SSPK reached to a volume of 1201449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for SSPK stock

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, SSPK shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.59% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK] managed to generate an average of $539,386 per employee.Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [SSPK]

15 institutional holders increased their position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SSPK] by around 4,492,680 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,490,191 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 12,327,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,310,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSPK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,829 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 566,947 shares during the same period.