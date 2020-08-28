Semtech Corporation [SMTC] moved down -5.29: Why It’s Important

Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ: SMTC] closed the trading session at $59.57 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.11, while the highest price level was $60.25. The company report on August 26, 2020 that Semtech Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended July 26, 2020.

Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.61 percent and weekly performance of -2.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 480.00K shares, SMTC reached to a volume of 1159248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Semtech Corporation [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $59.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Semtech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Semtech Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SMTC stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SMTC shares from 45 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMTC in the course of the last twelve months was 31.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

SMTC stock trade performance evaluation

Semtech Corporation [SMTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, SMTC shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.70 for Semtech Corporation [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.83, while it was recorded at 61.69 for the last single week of trading, and 48.89 for the last 200 days.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Semtech Corporation [SMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.47. Semtech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.82.

Return on Total Capital for SMTC is now 5.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Semtech Corporation [SMTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.46. Additionally, SMTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Semtech Corporation [SMTC] managed to generate an average of $22,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Semtech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Semtech Corporation [SMTC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Semtech Corporation posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corporation go to 20.00%.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,722 million, or 98.70% of SMTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,793,053, which is approximately -3.153% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,361,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.93 million in SMTC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $282.64 million in SMTC stock with ownership of nearly 0.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Semtech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ:SMTC] by around 4,295,397 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 4,323,896 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 53,869,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,488,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMTC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,387,852 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 527,641 shares during the same period.