Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain 28.91% so far this year. What now?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.79 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Sangamo Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that Sandy Macrae, CEO of Sangamo, will present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 12, 2020 at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 28.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGMO Stock saw the intraday high of $10.9647 and lowest of $10.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.20, which means current price is +124.32% above from all time high which was touched on 08/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 1212095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $20.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

How has SGMO stock performed recently?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.46. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 8.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 11.16 for the last single week of trading, and 9.12 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.69. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.93.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -24.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.27. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$268,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO.

Insider trade positions for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

There are presently around $813 million, or 55.90% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,345,516, which is approximately 10.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,471,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.41 million in SGMO stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $72.87 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly 13.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 10,265,390 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 8,664,534 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 56,374,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,304,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,723,498 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 5,521,914 shares during the same period.