SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] stock Upgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $39

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] price plunged by -2.13 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on August 27, 2020 that SailPoint Raises a Virtual Glass to Identity Pioneers at Navigate ‘20.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today welcomed a several thousand strong crowd for Navigate Virtual, the identity governance conference, including awarding a handful of our customers worldwide. This week, Navigate Virtual attendees will discuss why identity is business essential today and will join us in a deep dive into how SailPoint is innovating the industry forward with SailPoint Predictive Identity™, the next generation of autonomous identity governance.

“Navigate Virtual is a crystal ball for identity management and cybersecurity best practices. The conferences give us a pulse on where the industry is headed and allows us to adapt our cybersecurity strategy by giving us a clear picture of what we can do to keep pace,” said Marc de Koos, Identity & Access Management Program Manager, Royal FloraHolland. “SailPoint is well ahead in anticipating our business needs and where identity can add value as we continue to work from anywhere and everywhere. SailPoint helps us stay agile as an organization without sacrificing our users’ efficiency or the security of our business.”.

A sum of 1087779 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $39.24 and dropped to a low of $37.69 until finishing in the latest session at $38.18.

The one-year SAIL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -39.9. The average equity rating for SAIL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $27.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $17 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAIL in the course of the last twelve months was 74.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, SAIL shares gained by 21.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.22 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.51, while it was recorded at 38.83 for the last single week of trading, and 24.34 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.92 and a Gross Margin at +75.60. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for SAIL is now -1.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.86. Additionally, SAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] managed to generate an average of -$7,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $3,639 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,288,751, which is approximately 1.259% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,638,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.48 million in SAIL stocks shares; and SOMA EQUITY PARTNERS LP, currently with $202.35 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 17,767,754 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 11,930,445 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 65,623,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,321,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,177,892 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,985,339 shares during the same period.