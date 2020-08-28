Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Stock trading around $6.74 per share: What’s Next?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 48.13%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that LD Micro: Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD-500.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the initial list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.

“For the first time in ten years, we were unable to host our mid-year conference, which caused us to dream up the LD 500,” stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. “This will be our most ambitious event to date, expected to feature over 300 companies to more than 20,000 attendees. While the economy and financial world have been turned upside down, investor interest is as high as we have ever seen, and we will have something for everyone. Our “Zooming with LD” series has created some significant momentum that we plan to ride out till the big week.”.

Over the last 12 months, REKR stock rose by 106.75%. The one-year Rekor Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.33.

The market cap for the stock reached $182.38 million, with 22.83 million shares outstanding and 17.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.91K shares, REKR stock reached a trading volume of 5864068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.31.

REKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.13. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 79.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.73 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rekor Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.01 and a Gross Margin at +46.35. Rekor Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.60.

Return on Total Capital for REKR is now -44.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -546.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.27. Additionally, REKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] managed to generate an average of -$30,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

REKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 12.10% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 609,186, which is approximately 15.19% of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 75,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.3 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 391.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rekor Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 207,240 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,873 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 679,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 891,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,102 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,874 shares during the same period.