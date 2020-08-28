Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Is Currently -3.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE: PANW] loss -3.06% or -8.07 points to close at $255.37 with a heavy trading volume of 2310580 shares. The company report on August 27, 2020 that NovaSignal Appoints John Donovan, Former CEO of AT&T Communications, to Board of Directors.

It opened the trading session at $263.00, the shares rose to $263.00 and dropped to $252.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PANW points out that the company has recorded 38.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -103.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, PANW reached to a volume of 2310580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $272.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $328, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PANW stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 255 to 295.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 6.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 35.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.04, while it was recorded at 263.24 for the last single week of trading, and 222.96 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.15. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$11,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 15.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $20,309 million, or 85.10% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,803,000, which is approximately -2.572% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,217,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in PANW stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.27 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -7.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

445 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NYSE:PANW] by around 8,694,538 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 7,719,822 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 63,114,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,529,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,628,293 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,141,031 shares during the same period.