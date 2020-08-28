Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] is 6.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NBIX] price surged by 2.13 percent to reach at $2.38. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Second Quarter Net Product Sales of $268 million with Approximately 46,400 TRx.

Two Medicines Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) During the Second Quarter, ONGENTYS® (opicapone) for Parkinson’s Disease and ORIAHNN™ (elagolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate capsules; elagolix capsules) for Uterine Fibroids by AbbVie.

A sum of 1302071 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 773.48K shares. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $115.61 and dropped to a low of $111.25 until finishing in the latest session at $114.17.

The one-year NBIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.62. The average equity rating for NBIX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBIX shares is $140.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $147, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on NBIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NBIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, NBIX shares dropped by -5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.69, while it was recorded at 112.61 for the last single week of trading, and 109.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.75 and a Gross Margin at +98.11. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for NBIX is now 22.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.11. Additionally, NBIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] managed to generate an average of $52,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

NBIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBIX.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NBIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,429 million, or 99.05% of NBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,479,339, which is approximately -0.286% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,366,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.23 million in NBIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $857.04 million in NBIX stock with ownership of nearly 7.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NBIX] by around 8,248,436 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 7,835,359 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 75,266,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,350,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBIX stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 868,513 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 496,913 shares during the same period.