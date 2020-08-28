Market cap of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK] reaches 149.59M – now what?

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [NYSE: CIK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35%, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.69%.

Over the last 12 months, CIK stock dropped by -8.19%.

The market cap for the stock reached $149.59 million, with 52.30 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 839.36K shares, CIK stock reached a trading volume of 1162175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK]:

Stifel Nicolaus have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2007.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

CIK Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, CIK shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 2.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. Fundamentals:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [CIK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 26.11% of CIK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIK stocks are: LPL FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 1,087,923, which is approximately 3.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 845,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 million in CIK stocks shares; and SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $2.1 million in CIK stock with ownership of nearly -2.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. [NYSE:CIK] by around 1,072,478 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 967,679 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,442,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,482,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 442,628 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 169,937 shares during the same period.