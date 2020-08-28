Market Analysts see Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] traded at a high on 08/27/20, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.75.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1988294 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertiv Holdings Co. stands at 2.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $5.90 billion, with 328.41 million shares outstanding and 265.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 1988294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.65.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.68, while it was recorded at 16.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co. go to 36.40%.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

There are presently around $4,869 million, or 88.70% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 118,261,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,497,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.09 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $272.82 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 324549.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 63,606,389 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 35,130,329 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 191,958,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,695,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,794,119 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,494,981 shares during the same period.