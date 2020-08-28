KLA Corporation [KLAC] Stock trading around $204.45 per share: What’s Next?

KLA Corporation [NASDAQ: KLAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.16%. The company report on August 7, 2020 that KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcasts.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced today webcasts for upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA’s website at http://ir.kla.com/, and a replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

Over the last 12 months, KLAC stock rose by 42.41%. The one-year KLA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.94. The average equity rating for KLAC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.23 billion, with 155.12 million shares outstanding and 154.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, KLAC stock reached a trading volume of 1101544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KLA Corporation [KLAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLAC shares is $217.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for KLA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $178 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for KLA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $191, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on KLAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KLA Corporation is set at 5.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLAC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

KLAC Stock Performance Analysis:

KLA Corporation [KLAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, KLAC shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for KLA Corporation [KLAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.06, while it was recorded at 207.86 for the last single week of trading, and 174.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KLA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KLA Corporation [KLAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.52. KLA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.31.

KLA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

KLAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KLA Corporation posted 2.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLA Corporation go to 10.64%.

KLA Corporation [KLAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,833 million, or 98.00% of KLAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,454,169, which is approximately 2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,163,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in KLAC stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.05 billion in KLAC stock with ownership of nearly -3.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KLA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in KLA Corporation [NASDAQ:KLAC] by around 9,465,486 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 9,521,073 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 122,042,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,028,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLAC stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,094 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,094,724 shares during the same period.