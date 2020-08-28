KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] closed the trading session at $52.45 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.43, while the highest price level was $53.21. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Organizational Control of Technology Selection and Innovation Transferred to Employees, Data Finds.

Two-Thirds of Organizations Reviewing Technology Strategy Due to Pandemic Challenges.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that the business disruption caused by the pandemic is forcing organizations to rethink their future implementation of tools, tech and practices, according to a survey of global business professionals conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services in association with Smartsheet.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.76 percent and weekly performance of 9.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, SMAR reached to a volume of 2121308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $53.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMAR stock. On May 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SMAR shares from 49 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

SMAR stock trade performance evaluation

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.04. With this latest performance, SMAR shares gained by 9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.40, while it was recorded at 50.21 for the last single week of trading, and 47.27 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.31 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.42.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -27.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.66. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$60,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smartsheet Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMAR.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,263 million, or 86.94% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,236,688, which is approximately -0.877% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,705,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.08 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $370.47 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly 26.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 26,300,453 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 13,801,317 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 79,309,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,411,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,040,503 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,812,202 shares during the same period.