HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] is -9.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] surged by $2.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $137.98 during the day while it closed the day at $134.42.

HCA Healthcare Inc. stock has also gained 2.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HCA stock has inclined by 25.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.83% and lost -9.06% year-on date.

The market cap for HCA stock reached $44.97 billion, with 337.76 million shares outstanding and 264.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, HCA reached a trading volume of 1997977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $146.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $130 to $137. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $147 to $160, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on HCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HCA stock trade performance evaluation

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, HCA shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.83, while it was recorded at 133.41 for the last single week of trading, and 121.63 for the last 200 days.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.06 and a Gross Margin at +15.03. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Total Capital for HCA is now 22.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Additionally, HCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] managed to generate an average of $12,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.HCA Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted 2.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc. go to 10.85%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,667 million, or 70.40% of HCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,504,847, which is approximately -0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,004,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.82 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.58 billion in HCA stock with ownership of nearly -9.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HCA Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA] by around 33,946,143 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 34,513,487 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 167,123,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,582,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCA stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,579,686 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 4,502,349 shares during the same period.