H.C. Wainwright lifts Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] traded at a low on 08/27/20, posting a -4.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.40. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Ocular Therapeutix™ Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update.

Newly Published Physician Fee Schedules for 0356T for the Administration of Intracanalicular Inserts to Support Ongoing DEXTENZA® Launch.

May Financing Yields $48.3 Million in Net Proceeds .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1276300 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at 8.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.41%.

The market cap for OCUL stock reached $604.51 million, with 57.37 million shares outstanding and 54.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 822.35K shares, OCUL reached a trading volume of 1276300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on OCUL stock. On May 21, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OCUL shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 104.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

How has OCUL stock performed recently?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.94. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 17.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2029.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2043.34.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -147.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -535.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -113.81. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$536,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

Insider trade positions for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]

There are presently around $364 million, or 62.20% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,984,200, which is approximately 16.822% of the company’s market cap and around 9.89% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.81 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.01 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 26.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 11,650,838 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,532,799 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 25,495,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,678,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,602,023 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 178,646 shares during the same period.

