Guggenheim lifts Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] traded at a low on 08/27/20, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.67. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Cardinal Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2020.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results:.

– Revenue decreased 2% to $36.7 billion .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1931542 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cardinal Health Inc. stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $14.91 billion, with 293.00 million shares outstanding and 291.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 1931542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $58.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $48 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAH stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CAH shares from 57 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CAH stock performed recently?

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.00, while it was recorded at 50.37 for the last single week of trading, and 52.36 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.15. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.04.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardinal Health Inc. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 4.66%.

Insider trade positions for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $12,808 million, or 88.50% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,206,679, which is approximately -1.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,291,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $921.53 million in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -9.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 20,157,808 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 18,210,854 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 214,395,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,764,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,714,971 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,313,573 shares during the same period.