Gordon Haskett Initiated Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: WH] gained 1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $52.85 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock, payable September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 93.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.92 billion with the latest information. WH stock price has been found in the range of $52.16 to $53.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, WH reached a trading volume of 1124504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WH shares is $55.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on WH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WH in the course of the last twelve months was 81.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for WH stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, WH shares gained by 15.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.46, while it was recorded at 51.89 for the last single week of trading, and 48.23 for the last 200 days.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.65.

Return on Total Capital for WH is now 13.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.30. Additionally, WH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH] managed to generate an average of $11,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [WH]

There are presently around $4,669 million, or 96.30% of WH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,510,885, which is approximately -8.213% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,263,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.7 million in WH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $277.46 million in WH stock with ownership of nearly 20.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:WH] by around 13,137,014 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 13,366,549 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 61,845,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,348,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WH stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,320,346 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,004,856 shares during the same period.