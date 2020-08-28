Goldman slashes price target on Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] – find out why.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] slipped around -2.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $95.61 at the close of the session, down -2.51%. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Keysight’s 5G Device Test Solution Platform Enables Compal to Validate Consumer Focused 5G Products.

Keysight’s 5G solutions help leading original design manufacturer deliver high-performing computers, smartphones, wearables and tablets.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Compal has selected Keysight’s 5G test platform to validate radio frequency (RF) and data throughput performance of consumer focused 5G products, including laptops, smartphones, wearables and tablets.

Keysight Technologies Inc. stock is now -6.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KEYS Stock saw the intraday high of $99.12 and lowest of $95.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.00, which means current price is +22.69% above from all time high which was touched on 05/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, KEYS reached a trading volume of 1709651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $118.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Keysight Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on KEYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has KEYS stock performed recently?

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01. With this latest performance, KEYS shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.47, while it was recorded at 96.69 for the last single week of trading, and 98.46 for the last 200 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.48 and a Gross Margin at +59.49. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Total Capital for KEYS is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.65. Additionally, KEYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] managed to generate an average of $45,662 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Keysight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc. go to 7.70%.

Insider trade positions for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]

There are presently around $15,780 million, or 90.00% of KEYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,550,440, which is approximately -1.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,572,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.27 billion in KEYS stock with ownership of nearly -7.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

330 institutional holders increased their position in Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS] by around 19,250,267 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 18,737,456 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 127,060,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,047,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEYS stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,681,669 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,442,583 shares during the same period.