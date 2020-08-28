Goldman slashes price target on CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] – find out why.

CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CNO] price surged by 1.95 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on August 18, 2020 that CNO Financial Group Announces Continued Support of Beyond Monumental.

Company Extends Sponsorship of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon through 2022.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced the extension of its title sponsorship of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon for another two years. CNO Financial will maintain the title sponsorship through 2022.

A sum of 1051074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. CNO Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $17.015 and dropped to a low of $16.53 until finishing in the latest session at $16.76.

The one-year CNO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.15. The average equity rating for CNO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNO shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CNO Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for CNO Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNO stock. On March 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CNO shares from 24 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNO Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.76.

CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, CNO shares gained by 6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.40 for CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.65, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading, and 15.73 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.53. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for CNO is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.50. Additionally, CNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNO Financial Group Inc. [CNO] managed to generate an average of $124,061 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNO Financial Group Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNO Financial Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $2,428 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,625,929, which is approximately -7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,811,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.24 million in CNO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $186.22 million in CNO stock with ownership of nearly -0.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNO Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in CNO Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CNO] by around 7,250,649 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,956,527 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 128,665,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,872,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,675,700 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,519 shares during the same period.