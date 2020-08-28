Friday, August 28, 2020
type here...
Finance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] Is Currently -0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Industry

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Revenue clocked in at $946.30 million, down -8.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Antero Midstream Corporation price plunged by -4.53 percent to reach at -$0.33. A sum of 3791893 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is -62.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. loss -8.91% or -0.35 points to close at $3.58 with a heavy trading volume of 3084783 shares. The...
Read more
Companies

Citigroup Downgrade Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Welbilt Inc. gained 7.30% or 0.54 points to close at $7.94 with a heavy trading volume of 1118261 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Finance

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] moved down -16.22: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Gevo Inc. slipped around -0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.24 at the close of the session, down -16.22%. Gevo Inc....
Read more

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.10.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1624227 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. stands at 1.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.56%.

The market cap for DHY stock reached $217.36 million, with 103.51 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, DHY reached a trading volume of 1624227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83.

How has DHY stock performed recently?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, DHY shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

There are presently around $22 million, or 19.80% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,586,773, which is approximately 8.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 1,303,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 million in DHY stocks shares; and SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $2.39 million in DHY stock with ownership of nearly 75.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 3,085,935 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,102,990 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,065,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,254,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 941,939 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,251,229 shares during the same period.

Previous articleUr-Energy Inc. [URG] moved up 3.73: Why It’s Important

More articles

Finance

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain 28.91% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.79 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The...
Read more
Finance

Guggenheim lifts Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cardinal Health Inc. traded at a low on 08/27/20, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $50.67. The...
Read more
Finance

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Revenue clocked in at $3.08 billion, down -4.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Brinker International Inc. jumped around 1.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.30 at the close of the session, up 2.81%. Brinker...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] Is Currently -0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.10. The results of...
Read more
Companies

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] moved up 3.73: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Ur-Energy Inc. price surged by 3.73 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Ur-Energy to Present at...
Read more
Market

why Precigen Inc. [PGEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.33

Edison Baldwin - 0
Precigen Inc. gained 7.64% or 0.42 points to close at $5.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1425613 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] Stock trading around $52.14 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Voya Financial Inc. closed the trading session at $52.14 on 08/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.51,...
Read more
Finance

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain 28.91% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.79 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] Is Currently -0.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.10. The results of...
Read more
Companies

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] moved up 3.73: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Ur-Energy Inc. price surged by 3.73 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Ur-Energy to Present at...
Read more

Popular Category