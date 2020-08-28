Friday, August 28, 2020
Callaway Golf Company [ELY] stock Downgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $20

By Edison Baldwin

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] gained 0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $20.43 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Phil Mickelson Wins With Callaway Clubs And Golf Ball.

Mickelson earns record-setting victory with a Chrome Soft X Triple Track Golf Ball, MAVRIK Woods, and Callaway equipment.

Phil Mickelson put on a dominant performance and cruised to a debut Champions Tour win on Wednesday at the Charles Schwab Series with Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) equipment and an Odyssey Putter. In an impressive showing from tee-to-green, Mickelson shot 61-64-66 to capture a four-shot, wire-to-wire victory.

Callaway Golf Company represents 94.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.92 billion with the latest information. ELY stock price has been found in the range of $20.21 to $20.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ELY reached a trading volume of 1181572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Callaway Golf Company [ELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $22.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ELY stock. On January 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ELY shares from 22 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELY in the course of the last twelve months was 33.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ELY stock

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, ELY shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.23 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 19.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.02 for the last 200 days.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.60 and a Gross Margin at +45.05. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for ELY is now 12.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, ELY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] managed to generate an average of $18,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callaway Golf Company posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 30.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

There are presently around $2,000 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,902,560, which is approximately 0.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,905,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.51 million in ELY stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $140.87 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly 30.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 16,165,575 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 9,635,685 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 72,100,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,902,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,304,589 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,459,349 shares during the same period.

